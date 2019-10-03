2 Chicago-area women among 4 dead after wrong-way crash in San Francisco

Only two lanes are open right now on Northbound 101 at Paul Avenue because of a fatal car accident. Avoid the area if you can. pic.twitter.com/njErWeBihS — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 3, 2019

A horrific crash happened on NB 101 overnight. A Volkswagen going the wrong way on the highway crashed head on with a taxi cab. Three people in the cab were killed. The wrong way driver also died. Avoid the area- it will be blocked for awhile. Cars being diverted at Paul. pic.twitter.com/6Jk32d8bdA — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 3, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four people were killed early this morning in a head-on collision on Highway 101 in San Francisco.A cab driver was one of four people who died. His fellow co-workers at National Cab Company were shaken by the news as they prepared for their shifts this morning."I felt bad. I almost fainted. It really hurt me. It breaks my heart because why are these things happening," said cab driver Qasem Kazimi.The cab driver had two passengers, a 62-year-old man from Barrington, Illinois and a 57-year-old woman from Chicago. Investigators say the driver going the wrong way was a 34-year-old woman from Burlingame. There were no survivors.The taxi cab was hit head-on by a car going the wrong way on Highway 101. The crash happened on Northbound 101 North of Candlestick just past Paul Avenue. Officers knew there was someone driving the wrong way but couldn't catch up to the car."We did get multiple calls with multiple locations Northbound 101 at the 280 split. It is very possible it could've been traveling for quite some time," said CHP Officer Bert Diaz. "At this time we are looking into whether seatbelts were being used within that taxi cab. It does appear one of the passengers was ejected due to the collision."The CHP says the cab driver was a 43-year-old man from San Carlos."He was a really nice guy, hardworking guy, he came to work every day to provide for his wife and his family, his kids. He was a nice guy it's really sad," said Kazimi.Kazimi says he has seen cars going the wrong way before, especially at night."I used to drive at nighttime but I don't drive at night anymore because it is getting really scary," he said.Officers are looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. Officials have not released the names of those who died.All lanes of the highway were closed until about 5 a.m., creating a huge backup. They opened two lanes by 5 a.m. and all lanes at 7 a.m.