2 killed, 2 injured in I-90 Hoffman Estates crash involving deer

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on I-90 in Hoffman Estates Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.One vehicle was traveling westbound on I-90 near milepost 59 at about 1:45 a.m. when it hit a deer and began to slow down as it headed to the right shoulder. The front end of a second vehicle hit the rear of the first vehicle and then overturned.The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospitals with serious injuries. Two passengers in the second vehicle were killed in the crash. Authorities have not released information on their identities.All lanes of Interstate 90 and the ramps from IL Rt. 59 to westbound Interstate 90 were closed for hours as police investigated the crash.