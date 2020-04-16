2 killed in crash on Rand Road in Wauconda

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a crash on Rand Road in northwest suburban Wauconda Thursday morning.The crash between a truck and a minivan occurred in the northbound lanes of Rand Road/US 12 just south of Route 176 at about 2:15 a.m.Two people in one of the vehicles were pronounced dead and one person in the other vehicle was transported to Advocate Condell Hospital in serious condition, the Wauconda Fire District said.The northbound lanes of U.S. 12 are blocked due to the crash. Wauconda police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating.