2 school buses crash in southwest suburban Justice, lanes blocked

JUSTICE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two school buses have collided at the intersection of 79th Street and 85th Avenue.
Officials have not confirmed if students were on either bus.
ABC7 Skycam saw one person being transported from one of the buses but it was unclear if that person was a student or an adult.
Traffic is currently at a standstill and lanes are blocked while responders work to clear the scene.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
