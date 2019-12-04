Traffic

2 school buses crash in southwest suburban Justice, lanes blocked

JUSTICE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two school buses have collided at the intersection of 79th Street and 85th Avenue.

Officials have not confirmed if students were on either bus.

ABC7 Skycam saw one person being transported from one of the buses but it was unclear if that person was a student or an adult.

Traffic is currently at a standstill and lanes are blocked while responders work to clear the scene.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficjusticecar accidentsbus crashtraffic
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CPD supt. Johnson denies misleading mayor, acknowledges 'poor decision'
Ring doorbell catches moment driver fatally shot in Sleepy Hollow on SW side
'Serious misconduct' by Trump takes center stage at hearing
Police seek man who robbed, sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint in West Town
USPS' Operation Santa stops through Chicago
Off-duty CPD officer shot at in Wrightwood on South Side
Couple's warning to pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum
Show More
Police search for suspects in attempted break-ins in Orland Park
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, windy Wednesday
LAPD officer on leave after allegedly fondling corpse
Ford, McDonald's teaming up to turn coffee into car parts
South suburban mayor charged with DUI after 3-car crash
More TOP STORIES News