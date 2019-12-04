3 injured after 2 school buses crash in southwest suburban Justice

JUSTICE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three students were injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving two school buses in south suburban Justice.Police said one bus was traveling west to east on 79th Street while transporting five elementary school aged kids when it collided with another bus that was stopped on 85th Avenue.Chopper 7HD flew overhead as emergency crews responded to the crash.Three children were transported to La Grange, Palos and Advocate Christ hospitals in with minor injuries. The other two students were released on the scene.Police said the crash remains under investigation, pending surveillance video footage of the buses and local business.