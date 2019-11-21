Traffic

Lanes on I-294 reopen after semi loses control near Roosevelt, sending 3 to hospital

Three semitrailer crashed Thursday morning on Interstate 294 in the western suburbs, shutting down northbound lanes into the morning rush and sending three people to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on northbound I-294 before Roosevelt Road, Illinois State Police said.

One semitrailer lost control and collided with two other semis before turning sideways and crashing into a concrete barrier wall, state police said.

The three drivers of the semis were sent to hospitals, state police said. One had a fractured sternum, one suffered scrapes and bruises and the third had a broken knee cap.

The two right lanes were closed for nearly four hours as emergency crews worked to clean up the crash, police said. By 8:35 a.m., all lanes had reopened.

