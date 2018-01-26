TRAFFIC

3 injured in crash involving 5 vehicles, including semi, on I-294

Chopper 7HD flies over a crash on the southbound lanes of I-294 near I-290.

Three people have been transported to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash on I-294, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred on the southbound lanes of I-294 at I-290 at about 7:50 a.m.

Three people were transported to hospitals, one with serious injuries and two with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The semi-trailer rear-ended a vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash, police said.

The crash led to a closure of all lanes of southbound I-294, with traffic getting by on the shoulder.
