3 injured in Dan Ryan crash involving semi-trailer, leaking tanker

Three people were injured early Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway.About 2:50 a.m., emergency responders were called to the inbound lanes near 78th Street for a crash involving a car, a semitrailer and a tanker truck that was leaking fuel, according to Illinois State Police.Paramedics took three people to hospitals in serious to critical condition police said.Two were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and a third person was taken to Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder. Paramedics listed them in "red" condition.State police shut down all inbound lanes at 79th Street. BY 6 a.m., all inbound lanes had reopened.At least six vehicles from the Chicago Fire Department, including a hazmat truck, were at the scene of the crash. The hazmat situation was ended by 3:40 a.m., Schroder said.Additional information was not released.