TRAFFIC

3 injured in Dan Ryan crash involving semi-trailer, leaking tanker

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were injured after a crash involving a semi-trailer and a tanker on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday morning.

CHICAGO --
Three people were injured early Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway.

About 2:50 a.m., emergency responders were called to the inbound lanes near 78th Street for a crash involving a car, a semitrailer and a tanker truck that was leaking fuel, according to Illinois State Police.

Paramedics took three people to hospitals in serious to critical condition police said.

Two were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and a third person was taken to Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder. Paramedics listed them in "red" condition.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out our map for real-time traffic conditions

State police shut down all inbound lanes at 79th Street. BY 6 a.m., all inbound lanes had reopened.

At least six vehicles from the Chicago Fire Department, including a hazmat truck, were at the scene of the crash. The hazmat situation was ended by 3:40 a.m., Schroder said.

Additional information was not released.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashsemi crashChicagoChatham
TRAFFIC
Woman, 46, fatally struck by train on BNSF line
Metra BNSF trains moving again after pedestrian killed in Cicero
Traffic nightmare on I-78, drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays
Semi jackknifes on ramp from Indiana Toll Road to Chicago Skyway
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed at knifepoint in Gresham
Bears beat Vikings 25-20, tighten grip on NFC North
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold and cloudy Monday
Barack Obama in Chicago Monday for foundation's summit
Girl, 13, missing from Sheridan Park
Injunction requested after Simeon football team loses to Nazareth
Missing Lyons man found fatally stabbed in trunk of car
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Show More
Parishioner kicked out of South Side church for dressing in drag
Thanksgiving travel guide for drivers
22-year-old man fatally shot in West Town
Crystal Lake family sues after district seeks to move blind, autistic girl to new school
More News