3 injured in I-355 crash involving ambulance in Homer Township; SB lanes reopened

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were injured, one critically, in a crash involving an ambulance in the southbound lanes of I-355 near 163rd Street in Homer Township Tuesday morning.The crash occurred at about 6:03 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on the Veterans Memorial Tollway, Illinois State Police said.Police said a black Volkswagen was stopped on the right shoulder in the southbound lanes when an ambulances crossed over onto the right shoulder and struck the rear of the Volkswagen, causing the ambulance to roll over on its side.The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. The driver and passenger of the ambulance suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.There were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the crash. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.Shortly before 9 a.m., all southbound lanes of the Veterans Memorial Tollway were reopened after a prior closure.