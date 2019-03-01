TRAFFIC

3 siblings killed in crash were on their way to visit father in hospital

The Villareal family was on their way to San Francisco overnight after receiving a call their father who was already in the hospital might not make it. (KGO-TV)

EMERYVILLE, Calif. --
New information in an overnight fatal collision in Emeryville on I-80 Westbound that killed three siblings and put a fourth sibling in the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol says that speed and the slick road appear to be factors in the collision. The four siblings were in a Ford Escape when they crashed into the back of a big rig.

The big rig was parked on the side of I-80 and the driver was sleeping. The CHP says the driver was parked illegally on the shoulder and that you're only supposed to pull over for an emergency. The driver did not have any injuries and has been cited.

The victims' brother tells ABC7 News his siblings who passed are 26-year-old Eli Villareal, 22-year-old Sarah Villareal and 18-year-old Eva Villareal. Aaron Villareal, 17, has fractures and a broken leg.

The big rig involved in the crash is owned by Rogue Transportation LLC out of Oregon. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, they are insured and have not had any reported crashes in the last two years. They have a satisfactory rating.

We reached out to Rogue Transportation LLC for comment but did not hear back.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family of the victims.
