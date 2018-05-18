TRAFFIC

32 people injured when 2 buses collide exiting Lincoln Tunnel in Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

More than a dozen people were injured when two buses collided exiting the Lincoln Tunnel in Manhattan. (WABC)

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, NY --
More than two dozen people were injured when two buses collided exiting the Lincoln Tunnel in Manhattan.

The two New Jersey Transit buses were involved in a "fender bender" inside the tunnel on the city's west side near Dyer Avenue and West 40th Street around 10 a.m., officials said.

Authorities with the FDNY said 25 people suffered minor injuries and seven people suffered moderate injuries.

Both buses drove out of the tunnel to the New York side where passengers were evaluated.

The Lincoln Tunnel remained open during the incident, but some buses to the Port Authority Bus Terminal may experience delays.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashlincoln tunneltrafficu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
What's Driving You Crazy: Testing on Tri-State Tollway
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Multiple Metra trains stopped, delayed due to weather
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Show More
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
More News