SB Tri-State Tollway shut down near Hinsdale Oasis after hydrochloric acid leaks from semi-truck

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A hazardous material situation following a crash involving two-semi trucks has shut down the southbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m.as two semi-trucks side-swiped each other on the southbound Tri-State Tollway near the Hinsdale Oasis.

One of the semi trucks was badly damaged with almost the entire right side of the truck being sheared off and debris was scattered over the two right lanes. Police said about two gallons of hydrochloric acid mixed with other chemicals began leaking from the truck.

No injuries have been reported. The southbound Hinsdale Oasis parking lot has been evacuated.
