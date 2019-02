Amtrak signal issues near Union Station continue to snarl evening commute

EMBED >More News Videos An Amtrak spokesperson provided an update on the situation at Union Station Thursday afternoon.

The BNSF Line, which is the busiest, will implement their load-and-go service throughout the afternoon and evening. Metra suggested the UP West Line as an alternative for BNSF riders

The UP North might be an option for Milwaukee North Line and North Central riders

People using the SouthWest and Heritage Corridor should consider the Rock Island Line

Computer signal issues have caused major Metra delays and service disruptions in and out of Union Station on Thursday, Metra said.A communication issue between Amtrak's computer system and the signal switches at the station halted all train movement about 8:30 a.m., according to Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari. All inbound and outbound service was initially stopped between Union Station and Western Avenue, affecting service on the Milwaukee District North, Milwaukee District West, BNSF, SouthWest Service and North Central Service.According to Metra, a total of 172 trains carrying approximately 30,000 passengers are expected to move in and out of Union Station from 3:30 p.m. to the end of the day - and right now they're only able to move in and out one at a time.Trains were being moved using manual controls, according to an Amtrak spokesperson, "due to a communications issue with the automated system."At an afternoon press conference, a Metra spokesperson said they are "at the mercy of Amtrak."Trains are so backed up that Metra is encouraging riders not to take trains at all, if possible.For commuters who do decide to try the trains, Metra suggested several alternate lines for riders whose regular trains are impacted:The CTA will honor Metra passes on the Orange, Blue, Pink and Green lines until further notice due to the signal issues, Metra tweeted.Metra said they will provide updates from Amtrak regarding a timeline for the restoration of its signal system as they receive them.Riders may monitor service alerts on Twitter and on metrarail.com