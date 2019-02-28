CHICAGO (WLS) --Computer signal issues have caused major Metra delays and service disruptions in and out of Union Station on Thursday, Metra said.
A communication issue between Amtrak's computer system and the signal switches at the station halted all train movement about 8:30 a.m., according to Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari. All inbound and outbound service was initially stopped between Union Station and Western Avenue, affecting service on the Milwaukee District North, Milwaukee District West, BNSF, SouthWest Service and North Central Service.
According to Metra, a total of 172 trains carrying approximately 30,000 passengers are expected to move in and out of Union Station from 3:30 p.m. to the end of the day - and right now they're only able to move in and out one at a time.
Trains were being moved using manual controls, according to an Amtrak spokesperson, "due to a communications issue with the automated system."
At an afternoon press conference, a Metra spokesperson said they are "at the mercy of Amtrak."
Trains are so backed up that Metra is encouraging riders not to take trains at all, if possible.
Surge pricing went into effect on ride share apps in the Loop as commuters tried to find other ways home. A ride from Union Station to the Naperville Metra station cost $132 at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. That ride at the same time tomorrow would cost about $67, according to the Uber app.
For commuters who do decide to try the trains, Metra suggested several alternate lines for riders whose regular trains are impacted:
Metra said they will provide updates from Amtrak regarding a timeline for the restoration of its signal system as they receive them.
Riders may monitor service alerts on Twitter and on metrarail.com.
