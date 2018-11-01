TRAFFIC

Amtrak train hits vehicle in Edgebrook; Metra Milwaukee District North service resuming

Chopper 7HD flies over the seen after a vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train in Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Service resumed on the Milwaukee District North Line for the bumper of a vehicle was hit by an Amtrak in Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood Thursday morning.

Metra said the incident involved an Amtrak train at a grade crossing at Caldwell and Lehigh avenues. An Amtrak spokesman said an Amtrak train from Milwaukee to Chicago hit the bumper of a vehicle.

Inbound and outbound train service was halted before trains began moving again at about 8:30 a.m.

The Amtrak spokesman said there were 150 passengers and crew aboard the train and no injuries have been reported.
