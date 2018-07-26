TRAFFIC

Bike Lane Uprising site posts photos of cars parked in bike lanes

EMBED </>More Videos

Bike Lane Uprising maintains a website that calls out drivers who park in Chicago's bike lanes. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Chicago's bicyclists are fighting back against motorists who drive, stop or park their vehicles in designated bike lanes.

The Chicago Tribune reports bicyclists are posting photos of offending automobiles on the website Bike Lane Uprising. And Chicago police are looking for ways to use the website to clear the lanes.

In Chicago, it's illegal to park, idle or drive in the more than 200 miles of dedicated bike lanes. Violators can be issued $150 tickets and are at risk of having their vehicle towed.

More than 1,800 obstructions in Chicago were reported to Bike Lane Uprising from Sept. 1, through June 29. According to the website, contributors to the database remain anonymous.

Chicago Finance Department spokeswoman Kristen Cabanban says officials have met with people from Bike Lane Uprising, and are exploring ways to use the site's data in enforcement efforts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficbike lanesbicycleChicago
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Metra Electric trains halted at Hazel Crest after pedestrian struck
Save a life: Don't speed on Illinois roads
Semi crash closes WB Indiana Toll Road under US 421
Tree falls on parked car in Englewood
More Traffic
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Trump to talk tariffs in Granite City, Illinois on Thursday
Lakemoor police shooting: Man with 2 guns fatally shot, authorities say
Maurice Granton CPD shooting video released; questions remain
Police: Girl, 17, sexually assaulted on SW Side
Food, fun abound at annual Fiesta del Sol
PHOTOS: Robbers strike at Homer Glen Shell station
Yacht owned by DeVos family vandalized
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Show More
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
Metra Electric trains halted at Hazel Crest after pedestrian struck
Mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroys it
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants, spokesperson says
More News