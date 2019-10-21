Bishop Ford Freeway closed in both directions due to overturned tanker, hazmat crew responding

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5636168" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An overturned semi-truck has blocked outbound lanes of the Bishop Ford at 130th Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An overturned tanker truck has shutdown a stretch of the Bishop Ford Freeway in both directions Monday afternoon due to an overturned tanker on the Far South Side.According to the Chicago Fire Department, the truck flipped on its side just after 3 p.m. near the exit ramp at 130th Street.The freeway is closed in both directions from 115th Street to Sibley Boulevard, state police said. Lanes will be reopened once the truck is upright and checked for leaks.The Chicago Fire Department's hazardous materials team sent their chemical foam unit to deal with "corrosive materials" inside the tanker, fire officials said.State police do not believe the tanker suffered any major leakages.