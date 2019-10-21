Traffic

Bishop Ford Freeway reopens after tanker overturns on Far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bishop Ford Freeway has reopened after a tanker truck flipped over Monday and shut down lanes in both directions on the Far South Side.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the driver lost control of the tanker around 3 p.m. on the southbound 130th Street entry ramp.

An overturned semi-truck has blocked outbound lanes of the Bishop Ford at 130th Street.


The freeway was closed in both directions around 4 p.m. from 115th Street to Sibley Boulevard. All lanes reopened around 6 p.m.

The Chicago Fire Department's hazardous materials team sent their chemical foam unit to deal with "very corrosive materials" inside the tanker, fire officials said. The tanker however, did not leak.

Officials said the driver was injured. The extent of his injuries was not immediately available.

The Sun Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
