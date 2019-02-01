TRAFFIC

Blue Line trains delayed near Jefferson Park due to track issue

Chicago Transit Authority crews work to repair a rail malfunction that caused major delays on the Blue Line near the Forest Park station on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (CTA)

CHICAGO --
Blue Line trains are operating with major delays because of track problems Friday morning near the Jefferson Park station on the Northwest Side.

Forest Park-bound trains were temporarily stopped because of a "track condition" about 8:30 a.m., according to an alert from the Chicago Transit Authority.

A CTA spokeswoman said a large section of the electrified third rail failed in the area and crews are working to repair it.

Trains are operating on a single track in both directions between Harlem and Montrose, according to the CTA. All trains at Jefferson Park are boarding at the O'Hare-bound platform.

Riders are encouraged to use alternatives including the 56 and 88 buses as well as Green and Pink Line trains. Shuttle buses are also available through the affected area.

