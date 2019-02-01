Blue Line trains are operating with major delays because of track problems Friday morning near the Jefferson Park station on the Northwest Side.Forest Park-bound trains were temporarily stopped because of a "track condition" about 8:30 a.m., according to an alert from the Chicago Transit Authority.A CTA spokeswoman said a large section of the electrified third rail failed in the area and crews are working to repair it.Trains are operating on a single track in both directions between Harlem and Montrose, according to the CTA. All trains at Jefferson Park are boarding at the O'Hare-bound platform.Riders are encouraged to use alternatives including the 56 and 88 buses as well as Green and Pink Line trains. Shuttle buses are also available through the affected area.