Metra announced Friday that it's attempting to condense a 3-week project on the BNSF Line into a 3-day one, necessitating some train cancellations and schedule alterations.The work is scheduled to take place Oct. 26-28.About 18,000 rail ties will be replaced on the center track over a nearly 18-mile stretch between Hinsdale and Aurora, according to the company's announcement.Metra CEO Jim Derwinski said the condensed timeline for the project was intended to minimize impact on customers."If this project were to proceed under the normal three-week timeline, our morning rush hour trains would be delayed throughout by slow orders. By using this accelerated schedule, BNSF is limiting the impact on customers to one weekend," he said in the statement.Track gangs will work three 10-hour days in order to return the track to service in time for the morning rush hour on Oct. 29.Train numbers 1294, 1295, 1298 and 1299 will be canceled in order to accommodate the work schedule. Trains 1293, 1296, 1297, 1324 and 1325 will operate on adjusted schedules. On Saturday and Sunday, all trains will be subject to a 10-minute delay due to construction en route and trains 1323 and 1329 will operate on adjusted schedules.Visit Metra's website for complete details.