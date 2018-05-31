TRAFFIC

Brake fire spreads to semi trailer on northbound I-294

EMBED </>More Videos

A semi caught fire on northbound I-294, causing major delays during the morning commute. (WLS)

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) --
A truck caught fire on northbound Tri-State Tollway near Lake Avenue Thursday morning, causing major delays during the morning commute.

Illinois Tollway officials said the semi's brakes caught fire around 5:55 a.m. Emergency crews tried to contain the fire, but it spread to the trailer, which was carrying refrigerated goods.

The three right lanes of northbound I-294 were temporarily blocked as firefighters extinguished the fire and crews cleared the scene in north suburban Glenview.

Delays extended all the way back to I-90, near O'Hare International Airport.

There were no reports of injuries Thursday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictruck firetraffic delayGlenview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
What's Driving You Crazy: Testing on Tri-State Tollway
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Multiple Metra trains stopped, delayed due to weather
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News