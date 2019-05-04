Bus transporting choir students from Alabama involved in deadly crash in California

Members of the ‘Aeolians’ choir from @OakwoodU in Alabama escaped a bus fire Saturday, following a crash on Hwy 101 in Brisbane. #CHP says driver of a car was killed. Choir was in SF to perform. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/wYrGmANBf6 — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) May 4, 2019

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- A deadly, fiery crash involving a tour bus on Highway 101 in South San Francisco shut down three of the four northbound lanes for several hours Saturday morning.It happened just before 12:45 a.m. near the Sierra Point Parkway exit. The lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m., CHP said.The crash involved a bus transporting choir students from Oakwood University in Alabama, and at least two other cars. The driver of one of those cars was killed in the collision.Two other people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, officials said. 19 other people were treated at the scene.Officials say the choir was on their way to San Francisco for a performance.It's unclear exactly what caused the vehicles to collide.