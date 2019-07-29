New Jersey crash leaves car pinned in near vertical position

TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- A serious accident created quite a sight on the Garden State Parkway in Toms River, New Jersey.The crash happened at 12:30 p.m. Monday between exits 82 and 81 in the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway.At least two vehicles were involved, one of which ended up overturned, resting on its front bumper.There was no immediate word of any injuries.The accident caused a big back-up on the parkway for more than an hour.