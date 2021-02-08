car crash

Roads from Kreutzer Road to Regency Parkway reopen after fatal crash

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- All lanes were closed from Kreutzer Road to Regency Parkway due to a fatal crash in Huntley Monday morning.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a sedan on Route 47.

"All lanes of Rt 47 are closed from Kreutzer Rd to Del Webb Blvd due to a traffic crash. Please take an alternate route," Huntley police tweeted shortly after 7 a.m.



Shortly before 11 a.m. the roads were reopened.

The driver of the truck lost control for unknown reasons while traveling northbound and crossed into southbound traffic, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.

The driver of the sedan was killed.

Police identified the victim only as a 27-year-old Carpentersville man.

The crash is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichuntleycar crashcar accidentpolice
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
Long Grove bridge hit for 13th time since reopening last summer
Trooper hurt in I-90 crash, police say
I-94 multi-car accident temporarily closes express lanes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CTU president Karen Lewis dies
IL reports 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths
Off-duty officer in critical condition after shooting
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Meet Bunny the talking dog!
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
CPS calls latest CTU proposal a 'victory' despite no official deal
Show More
23 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago this weekend
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
1 injured in Leyden Township motel fire
Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality
Chicago Weather: Light snow/flurries Monday
More TOP STORIES News