Roads from Kreutzer Road to Regency Parkway reopen after fatal crash

All lanes of Rt 47 are closed from Kreutzer Rd to Del Webb Blvd due to a traffic crash. Please take an alternate route. https://t.co/OpYj0IqEBr — Huntley Police (@HuntleyPolice) February 8, 2021

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- All lanes were closed from Kreutzer Road to Regency Parkway due to a fatal crash in Huntley Monday morning.The crash involved a pickup truck and a sedan on Route 47."All lanes of Rt 47 are closed from Kreutzer Rd to Del Webb Blvd due to a traffic crash. Please take an alternate route," Huntley police tweeted shortly after 7 a.m.Shortly before 11 a.m. the roads were reopened.The driver of the truck lost control for unknown reasons while traveling northbound and crossed into southbound traffic, police said.The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.The driver of the sedan was killed.Police identified the victim only as a 27-year-old Carpentersville man.The crash is under investigation.