CDOT fills 36,000 potholes, asks drivers to file report for repairs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago is working to fill potholes before the winter season and could be coming to a street near you!

If you're one of the many Chicago drivers still dodging potholes, now is your chance to speak up.

City officials said they have already fixed some 36,000, with more repairs to come.

The improvements come as the Chicago Department of Transportation began expanded road repair services. They are also asking residents to report streets and alleys in need of repairs.

Patching crews will be doing weekend blitzes throughout October.

You can report potholes by calling 311, or through the 311 website and app.

