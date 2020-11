Chicago protest: 'Count Every Vote' group marches through Chicago Loop calling on president to concede 2020 election

Protestors marched through downtown Chicago Wednesday night calling on President Trump to concede the 2020 election.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The fight over the presidential election results sparked a march in downtown Chicago Wednesday night as people demanded all votes be counted.Hundreds gathered in Chicago's Daley Plaza before marching throughout the Loop, demanding to continue the nationwide ballot count.The group was seen carrying large banners that read ""Count Every Vote" and "Out Now!" as they marched north on Michigan Avenue."From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, Detroit to Atlanta: ballots still need to be counted," said Erica Bland-Durosinmi, executive vice president of SEIU Health Care Illinois.Demonstrators expressed their unified anger towards President Trump's remarks early Wednesday morning, when he called for all "voting to stop," claiming Democrats would use mail-in ballots to "steal the election.""This is America and we need to save our democracy," said Andy Sturges. "That's why I'm here."City officials raised the Wabash Avenue bridge Tuesday evening in a preemptive move to ward off election-night unrest near Trump Tower.The bridge over Wabash Avenue was raised again Wednesday evening as protesters marched through the downtown area. Police lined up across other bridges along Wacker Avenue to prevent the group from crossing the Chicago River.The bridge will be "out of service until further notice as part of a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of residents,' said Mary May, spokeswoman for the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.The strategy was employed multiple times this summer in attempts to keep the downtown area safe from looting during protests against police brutality and violence.