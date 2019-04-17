Traffic

Chicago kicks off street paving season

EMBED <>More Videos

More than 300 miles of streets and alleys are expected to be repaved this summer in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Wednesday, drivers across Chicago may finally be getting some reprieve from the gaping potholes plaguing city streets.

Crews kicked off the 2019 paving season Wednesday. Mayor Rahm Emanuel is directing them to repave 315 miles of streets and alleys. That's up five miles from last year.

You can report potholes and track the repair process on the city's new 311 app. You can also report potholes by calling 311 or using the web portal at 311.Chicago.gov.

"We've made unprecedented investments in repaving streets in every corner of Chicago since 2011, but we are not easing up," Mayor Emanuel said. "After a harsh winter, the City of Chicago will be working aggressively to restore damaged roads."

"After a very tough winter, CDOT is pleased to be kicking off the new construction season," CDOT Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld said. "Thanks to the strong commitment of Mayor Emanuel for investing in our infrastructure through the Building a New Chicago Program, we are steadily improving the condition of roads in every part of the City."

EMBED More News Videos

Starting Wednesday, drivers across Chicago may finally be getting some reprieve from the gaping potholes plaguing city streets.




  • Sheridan Rd. - from Devon Ave. to Touhy Ave. (1 mile)

  • Broadway - Gunnison St. to Foster Ave. (.65 miles)


  • Foster Ave. - East River Rd. to Harlem Ave. (2 miles)

  • Dearborn St. - Madison St. to Polk St. (.65 miles)

  • Kedzie Ave. - Jackson Ave. to Ogden Ave. (1.35 miles)

  • Austin Blvd. - Lake St. to North Ave. (1.45 miles)

  • 31st St. - Lawndale Ave. to Western Ave. (1.7 miles)


  • 51st St. - Millard Ave. to Kedzie Ave. (.57 miles)

  • Lafayette Ave. - Marquette Rd. to 79th St. (1.50 miles)

  • 119th St - Ashland Ave. to Halsted St. (1 mile)



For a map of all streets paved since 2011 as well as the first 100 miles of streets to be paved this year, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagolooppotholesconstruction
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Aurora police release surveillance video of Henry Pratt mass shooting
Kim Foxx's texts, emails raise more questions about recusal in Jussie Smollett case
Florida teen 'infatuated' with Columbine shooting found dead
Former teachers at Downers Grove day care accused of force-feeding children
Toni Preckwinkle one on one: Why she lost the election
Man accused of killing wife hours after release on bail
Alex Trebek gives update after cancer diagnosis
Show More
Woman, 65, beats half-naked, 300-pound man with bat
South Side home catches fire after Finkl Steel explosion
Ex-NFL player abused girl before she died, docs say
VIDEO: Man beaten to death with metal pipe at Houston store
Fake rideshare driver follows woman into home, robs her
More TOP STORIES News