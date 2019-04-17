Chicago kicks off street paving season

Crews kicked off the 2019 paving season Wednesday. Mayor Rahm Emanuel is directing them to repave 315 miles of streets and alleys. That's up five miles from last year.
You can report potholes and track the repair process on the city's new 311 app. You can also report potholes by calling 311 or using the web portal at 311.Chicago.gov.
"We've made unprecedented investments in repaving streets in every corner of Chicago since 2011, but we are not easing up," Mayor Emanuel said. "After a harsh winter, the City of Chicago will be working aggressively to restore damaged roads."
"After a very tough winter, CDOT is pleased to be kicking off the new construction season," CDOT Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld said. "Thanks to the strong commitment of Mayor Emanuel for investing in our infrastructure through the Building a New Chicago Program, we are steadily improving the condition of roads in every part of the City."
- Sheridan Rd. - from Devon Ave. to Touhy Ave. (1 mile)
- Broadway - Gunnison St. to Foster Ave. (.65 miles)
- Foster Ave. - East River Rd. to Harlem Ave. (2 miles)
- Dearborn St. - Madison St. to Polk St. (.65 miles)
- Kedzie Ave. - Jackson Ave. to Ogden Ave. (1.35 miles)
- Austin Blvd. - Lake St. to North Ave. (1.45 miles)
- 31st St. - Lawndale Ave. to Western Ave. (1.7 miles)
- 51st St. - Millard Ave. to Kedzie Ave. (.57 miles)
- Lafayette Ave. - Marquette Rd. to 79th St. (1.50 miles)
- 119th St - Ashland Ave. to Halsted St. (1 mile)
For a map of all streets paved since 2011 as well as the first 100 miles of streets to be paved this year, click here.