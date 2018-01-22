TRAFFIC

Chicago Skyway reopens after body pulled from Calumet River

CHICAGO (WLS) --
All lanes of the Chicago Skyway were reopened at about 5 p.m. Monday after a body was pulled from the Calumet River on the city's Southeast Side.

Inbound traffic was shut down and then limited to one lane after a witness told authorities that she had seen a man crash a car and then jump off the bridge into the water. At about 3:30 p.m., the Skyway was first shut down between 97th and 98th streets.

Divers pulled the person out near 100th Street and Avenue N near the Skyway bridge.

The person was transported to Trinity Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The search was made difficult due to ice and barges in the river, according to a CFD tweet at 4:30 p.m. Three divers were looking in the water under very low visibility.

