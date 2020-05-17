street sweeper

Chicago street sweepers return Monday, but won't enforce parking bans due to Illinois stay-at-home order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Dept. of Streets and Sanitation said it will resume its residential street sweeping program on Monday, May 18.

Residents are urged to review the schedule for sweeping dates using the city's ward map. However, the department said it will not be enforcing any no parking postings related to street sweeping at this time.

"It is critical we maintain the cleanliness of our streets, however, the department is cognizant that it may be difficult for residents to move vehicles during the Governor's stay at home order," the department said in a statement.

Residents are also able to track street sweepers in real time using the city's Sweeping Tracker tool.
