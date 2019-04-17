Traffic

Chicago to kick off street paving season Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, drivers across Chicago may finally be getting some reprieve from the gaping potholes plaguing city streets.

Crews will be kicking off the 2019 paving season Wednesday. Mayor Rahm Emanuel is directing them to repave 315 miles of streets and alleys. That's up five miles from last year.

You can report potholes and track the repair process on the city's new 311 app. You can also report potholes by calling 311 or using the web portal at 311.Chicago.gov.

For a map of all streets paved since 2011 as well as the first 100 miles of streets to be paved this year, click here.
