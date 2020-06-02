Chicago to reopen access to Loop, downtown area; CTA resumes overnight service, downtown stops open Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Road closures have been in place around Chicago's downtown area over the last several days as Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to the violence by limiting access to the Loop, even raising many of the bridges over the Chicago River.
But the mayor announced late Tuesday that access to the Central Business District and Loop will be restored to prepare the city for reopening on June 3
.
According to Mayor Lightfoot, the following will reopen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday:Lake Shore Drive will open with the following exits remaining closed: Michigan Avenue, Chicago Avenue, Grand Avenue, Lower Wacker Drive and Randolph Street.All entrance and exit ramps on 290 and 90/94.CTA train and bus service will be restored, however, some train stops located within or near the designated boundaries in the Central Business District and Loop area will remain closed. Closures impacting the morning rush will be posted tomorrow, beginning at 5:00 a.m. and will be updated regularly throughout the day at www.transitchicago.com to ensure residents and employees have access to the latest transit information.Bridges in the Central Business District will be lowered over the Chicago River on the following streets: Clark Street, Dearborn Street, Lake Street, Randolph Street, Wells Street and Washington Street.LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map
The citywide curfew for all residents and visitors, effective from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. will remain in effect until further notice.
Some other restrictions and transit service interruptions remain in place, including:All Pace services, including the I-55 Bus on Shoulder Express Service and the City of Chicago ADA Paratransit Service, will again be suspended overnight, from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m Wednesday.Limited CTA train and bus service will continue overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. At 5 a.m., service to downtown will resume with possible temporary impacts, the transit agency said.Metra said service will resume on most lines on Wednesday, June 3, but on a modified Sunday schedule with the last late night inbound train and last late night outbound train cancelled. There will be no service on the Southwest Service, Heritage Corridor or North Central Service lines. More trains could be cancelled during the day depending on circumstances, Metra said.RELATED: Chicago, some suburbs under curfews due to looting, unrest | See the full list
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.