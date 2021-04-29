Traffic

City Council committee approves plan to remane Lake Shore Drive after Jean Baptiste Point du Sable

EMBED <>More Videos

City Council committee approves plan for Lake Shore Drive name change

CHICAGO (WLS) -- the Chicago City Council Committee voted Thursday afternoon to rename a portion of Lake Shore Drive after Jean Baptiste Point Du Sable.

A City Council committee is scheduled to vote on whether to change the name to "Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Drive."

The change would cover the 17-mile stretch of LSD from Hollywood to 67th Street.

RELATED: Proposal calls for renaming Lake Shore Drive after Jean Baptiste Point du Sable

It must now go before the full council.

The proposal was first introduced to the City Council in 2019 was later revised to limit the name change to the outer drive, which would impact the city's harbors but not change the addresses of businesses and residences along Lake Shore Drive.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed renaming the Riverwalk for DuSable and finishing DuSable Park.

Du Sable is believed to be the first non-native settler in what would eventually become Chicago. He is memorialized with a bust near Michigan Avenue and the Chicago River.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagoloopgold coastold townlincoln parklakeviewnear south sidehyde parkkenwoodsouth shorehistorylake shore drivestreet renaming
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago COVID restrictions loosening as metrics improve
Flossmoor man, 75, dies from COVID a month after 2nd vaccine dose
Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson indicted, faces charges involving failed bank
IL reports 3,394 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths; Cook Co. reopening measures
Delphi update: Possible connection between kidnapping suspect, girls' IN murders
Grand jury indicts 8 in drinking-related death at Ohio fraternity party
US vows again to ban menthol flavor in cigarettes
Show More
Lady Gaga dognappers arrested, Los Angeles police say
Motorcycle packs invade downtown Chicago
Questions remain after Anthony Alvarez shooting video released
COPA concludes investigation into botched CPD raid
2 charged in Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed
More TOP STORIES News