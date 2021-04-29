City Council committee approves plan to remane Lake Shore Drive after Jean Baptiste Point du Sable

CHICAGO (WLS) -- the Chicago City Council Committee voted Thursday afternoon to rename a portion of Lake Shore Drive after Jean Baptiste Point Du Sable.A City Council committee is scheduled to vote on whether to change the name to "Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Drive."The change would cover the 17-mile stretch of LSD from Hollywood to 67th Street.It must now go before the full council.The proposal was first introduced to the City Council in 2019 was later revised to limit the name change to the outer drive, which would impact the city's harbors but not change the addresses of businesses and residences along Lake Shore Drive.Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed renaming the Riverwalk for DuSable and finishing DuSable Park.Du Sable is believed to be the first non-native settler in what would eventually become Chicago. He is memorialized with a bust near Michigan Avenue and the Chicago River.