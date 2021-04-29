Traffic

City Council committee set to vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive after Jean Baptiste Point du Sable

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The proposal to rename Lake Shore Drive could take a step forward Thursday.

A City Council committee is scheduled to vote on whether to change the name to "Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Drive."

It would cover the stretch from Hollywood to 67th Street.

The proposal was first introduced to the City Council in 2019 was later revised to limit the name change to the outer drive, which would impact the city's harbors but not change the addresses of businesses and residences along Lake Shore Drive.

Du Sable is believed to be the first non-native settler in what would eventually become Chicago. He is memorialized with a statue near Michigan Avenue and the Chicago River.
