Chicago City Council to vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive for Jean Baptiste Point DuSable

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to rename Lake Shore Drive after Jean Baptiste Point DuSable.

One of the items on the City Council's agenda Wednesday is to rename Outer Lake Shore Drive in honor of Chicago's first settler.

The proposal was first introduced to the City Council in 2019. It was later revised to limit the name change to the outer drive, which would impact the city's harbors but not change the addresses of businesses and residences along Lake Shore Drive.

Last month, a City Council committee approved the proposal, which now goes before the full council.

The proposal would rename a portion of Lake Shore Drive Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Drive." The Haitian-born DuSable is believed to be the first non-native settler in what would eventually become Chicago in the 1700s.

The change would cover the 17-mile stretch of Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood to 67th Street and has a $2.5 million price tag.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come out against the name change, saying it could hurt tourism and marketing. Mayor Lightfoot has proposed renaming the Riverwalk for DuSable and finishing DuSable Park.

There is a rally by supporters of the idea scheduled for 10 a.m. ahead of the meeting.
