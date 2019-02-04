TRAFFIC

City pothole repair crews directed to work 7 days a week

EMBED </>More Videos

Drivers can expect to see street crews out repairing potholes in the city all week long.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Drivers can expect to see street crews out repairing potholes in the city all week long.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has requested Chicago Department of Transportation crews work the weekend as well after last week's record setting cold.

The mayor's office said more than 20 crews will be out patching the streets throughout the city. Since 2011, the mayor's office said nearly half of the city's streets have been repaved.

You can report a pothole by calling 311, texting "Chicago" to 311-311 or using the city's new mobile app. The free app is available through the Apple Store or Google Play.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpotholesChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Metra delays continue as track repairs change train departure platforms at Union Station
CTA Blue Line restored near Jefferson Park
Metra's new Rock Island Line schedule begins Jan. 28
1 injured after crash involving 14 vehicles on NB Lake Shore Drive near Grand
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman dead after Pilsen fire
Man killed after rear-ending IDOT truck on I-55
5 killed after Calif. plane crash sparks house fires
Chicago police sergeant found dead in apparent suicide ID'd
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, mild with periods of rain Monday
Flooding at Ronald McDonald House in Chicago closes facility, forces families into hotel
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Janet Jackson Super Bowl debate
Metra Electric service resumes Monday on modified schedule
Show More
7 shot, 2 fatally, outside Grand Crossing bar in drive-by shooting
Drag queen's children's book reading sparks protests outside Pennsylvania library
Quick Tip: Paying more for regular economy seats on planes
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
More News