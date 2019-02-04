City pothole repair crews directed to work 7 days a week

Drivers can expect to see street crews out repairing potholes in the city all week long.Mayor Rahm Emanuel has requested Chicago Department of Transportation crews work the weekend as well after last week's record setting cold.The mayor's office said more than 20 crews will be out patching the streets throughout the city. Since 2011, the mayor's office said nearly half of the city's streets have been repaved.You can report a pothole by calling 311, texting "Chicago" to 311-311 or using the city's new mobile app. The free app is available through the Apple Store or Google Play.