City repaves 100 miles of Chicago streets so far this summer

The city has resurfaced 100 miles of streets so far this summer, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The city has resurfaced 100 miles of streets so far this summer, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Monday.

"The significance of that is that it's not even halfway. We're going to do a little over 280 miles of new paved roads this summer and fall in the city of Chicago. That will help us achieve over the last seven years, over 2,000 miles of new paved roads in the city of Chicago," Emanuel said.

"We know it causes a lot of disruption for residents and businesses. We want to minimize those disruptions, so we've been coordinating our efforts better with the Department of Water Management, private utilities and other government agencies," Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld said.

By coordinating resurfacing with utilities, it saves time and money by not having to tear up the street twice. In fact, Scheinfield said since 2012, the city has saved more than $129 million in street repair coordination.

Alderman Emma Mitts (37th Ward) said she was pleased the 1000-block of North Springfield Avenue in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood has been resurfaced. Residents will now get to enjoy a block party.

While the city is focusing a lot of attention to residential streets, they're not overlooking the main arterial, saying nearby Augusta Boulevard is scheduled for repaving very soon.
