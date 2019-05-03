City to break ground on new CTA Damen Green Line Station Friday

A rendering of the new Damen CTA Green Line Station to be completed in 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city will break ground on a brand-new CTA Green Line on the Near West Side Friday.The new station is at Damen Avenue and Lake Street and fills a mile-and-a-half gap in between stations. The ADA-accessible station will give people better access to the Kinzie Industrial Corridor and United Center.The station will have a grand stair and escalator that will be visible through the station's transparent facade. There will also be a glass bridge for connections between inbound and outbound platforms.This will be the fourth new CTA station added or started during Mayor Rahm Emanuel's term. The station is expected to open in 2020.