TRAFFIC

CLOSE CALL: SUV crashes into 7-Eleven, narrowly missing customer

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video shows a driver crashing his SUV into a 7-Eleven, injuring one customer and narrowly missing another. (WLS)

LAWRENCE, Mass. --
Surveillance video shows a driver crashing his SUV into a 7-Eleven, injuring one customer and narrowly missing another standing at the counter.

WBZ reports a 31-year-old Massachusetts man is accused of driving drunk after the Sunday morning crash. Police said Juan Taveras Mora drove his 2010 Toyota Highlander through the front of the Lawrence store on Lowell Street just after 4 a.m. A 64-year-old man was hit and taken to the hospital to be treated for a leg injury, police said.

"I can't imagine anything like that. . . someone driving into your store and going all the way to the end," the 7-Eleven manager told WBZ. "It looks like he was thinking it was a drive-thru."

The manager said the injured man is a regular at the store and was putting gas in his taxi.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic7-Elevencar into buildingu.s. & worldMassachusetts
TRAFFIC
What's Driving You Crazy: Testing on Tri-State Tollway
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Multiple Metra trains stopped, delayed due to weather
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News