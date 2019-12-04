Traffic

Crash blocks EB I-90 lanes before I-294 near O'Hare International Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All eastbound lanes of the I-90 are blocked just before I-294 near O'Hare Airport due to a crash.

Chopper 7HD was at the scene where emergency crews responded. The crash has blocked all four lanes of traffic, with vehicles getting by on the left shoulder.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear. Officials have not released any details, or said if there were any injuries or fatalities.

Drivers should expect delays, and should seek alternate routes if possible. The duration of the lane closures was not immediately known.
