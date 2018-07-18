TRAFFIC

Crash on outbound Kennedy snarls traffic on inbound Dan Ryan

A crash on the outbound Kennedy Expressway near the Jane Byrne Interchange impacted traffic on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A crash on the outbound Kennedy Expressway near the Jane Byrne Interchange impacted traffic on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at the point where the inbound Dan Ryan becomes the outbound Kennedy near Jackson Boulevard. Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 6:45 a.m.

A black car sustained damage in the crash. Emergency crews blocked the two left lanes, so traffic from the inbound Dan Ryan was only able to get by in the right lane.

Authorities have not released details about any injuries. The scene was expected to be clear by 9 a.m.
