Crashes involving up to 10 vehicles block lanes of NB Lake Shore Drive near Grand

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5104301" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two crashes involving up to 10 vehicles have blocked lanes of northbound Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning.

Two crashes involving up to 10 vehicles snarled traffic in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning.One crash involved two vehicles and a second crash involved up to eight vehicles near Grand Avenue.At around 6:30 a.m., police were diverting people off at the Navy Pier exit ramp. By 6:50 a.m., traffic was getting by in the right lane.By 7:30 a.m. the crash scene was cleared, but Chicago police were still blocking two lanes at Illinois Street.At least one person was reported injured in the crash. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as the crash created a three-mile long backup.