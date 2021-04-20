Traffic

CTA announces Red Line reconstruction of 4 North Side stations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA has announced plans to renovate four North Side Red Line stations that are a century old.

The reconstruction project will modernize the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations.


The stations will be larger and fully accessible with elevator and escalator access for customers.

So what does that mean to train riders? The CTA will have to close the Lawrence and Berwyn stations for about three-and-a-half years and open temporary station entrances at Argyle and Bryn Mawr to provide customers with Red Line access.


Red and Purple Line service will be provided throughout construction.

Work is set to begin on May 16 with the new stations expected to open by the end of 2024.
