CTA Blue Line Belmont station renovations complete

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New upgrades at the "Belmont Blue Gateway" are complete on Chicago's Northwest Side.It's the first time the CTA Blue Line station at Belmont has been renovated.Mayor Rahm Emanuel cut the ribbon Friday morning in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood.Most of the changes were designed with commuters in mind. They'll notice safer arrival and departure areas, better communication systems, better lighting on the platforms, a new steel canopy and new concrete platform decking."This now, station with this beautiful work. It sends a message of breath, strength - the strength of our neighborhoods," Emanuel said.The renovations at Belmont were part of a $429 million project to modernize the O'Hare branch of the Blue Line.