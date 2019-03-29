Traffic

CTA Blue Line Belmont station renovations complete

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel cut the ribbon Friday on a newly-revamped CTA Blue Line station called the "Belmont Blue Gateway."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New upgrades at the "Belmont Blue Gateway" are complete on Chicago's Northwest Side.

It's the first time the CTA Blue Line station at Belmont has been renovated.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel cut the ribbon Friday morning in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood.

Most of the changes were designed with commuters in mind. They'll notice safer arrival and departure areas, better communication systems, better lighting on the platforms, a new steel canopy and new concrete platform decking.

"This now, station with this beautiful work. It sends a message of breath, strength - the strength of our neighborhoods," Emanuel said.

The renovations at Belmont were part of a $429 million project to modernize the O'Hare branch of the Blue Line.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagoavondalerahm emanuelconstructioncta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Ripper Crew' killer released from prison; victim's family reacts
Funeral held for slain CPD Officer John Rivera
Higher rates of cancer detected near Sterigenics, study finds
2 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way I-355 crash in Downers Grove
Soldier's WWII scrapbook found in Dumpster
Man, 94, killed in hit-and-run crash on NW Side
Car payoff pain: How a trade-in could damage your credit
Show More
Global citizens asked to power down for Earth Hour on March 30
Inflatable sculpture floating in Hong Kong harbor
Riverside police release dashcam video of near miss involving alleged drunk driver
Braidwood 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' hotel investigated for drug activity, prostitution
Thousands referred for alternative prosecution by Cook Co. prosecutors haven't completed process
More TOP STORIES News