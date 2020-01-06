Traffic

CTA Blue Line service resumes after being suspended between Damen, UIC Halsted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Normal service on the CTA Blue Line has been restored after police activity led to a temporary suspension between Damen and UIC Halsted Monday morning.

Police activity was reported at the Jackson station in the Loop. Blue Line trains were running between O'Hare and Damen and between UIC Halsted and Forest Park. At about 11 a.m., the CTA said trains were running with residual delays.





CTA Red Line trains were also rerouted to the elevated tracks in the Loop.
