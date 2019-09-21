Traffic

CTA Blue Line to shut down between O'Hare and Rosemont for repairs next week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority announced Friday that Blue Line service will shut down next week for nine days of repairs between the O'Hare and Rosemont stations.

Track work is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. on Friday September 27 and end at 4 a.m. on Monday, October 7, the CTA said.

Free shuttle buses will be available for riders between O'Hare Terminals 1, 2 and 3 and the Rosemont stop. Riders connecting to Terminal 5 should use an O'Hare shuttle bus from the other terminals.

Buses are set to run every three to five minutes during the day, and up to every 10 minutes during overnights, the CTA said.

The CTA urged customers to allow an extra 20 to 30 minutes of travel time during daylight hours, and a little longer in the evening and overnight.

The Blue Line suspension will allow crews to perform critical track and signal work between O'Hare and Rosemont, the CTA said. It is the first of two "extended line-cuts" part of a $207 million project to upgrade the nearly 40-year-old signal system, according to the CTA. The next shut down will happen sometime next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagoohare airportcta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after SUV drives through Schaumburg mall
Person wanted for sexual assault in bathroom: police
MetroSouth Medical Center stops accepting new patients
Chicago joins global climate strike, call for action on climate change
Owner of the most famous lowrider in LA history dies at 45
University of Chicago Medical Center nurses go on strike
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
Show More
Waukegan corn maze opens for season
California boy, 5, needs bone marrow donor
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy with stray storms Saturday
AMBER ALERT: Reward grows to $25K for missing N.J. girl
Iconic 'Friends' orange couch in Chicago this weekend
More TOP STORIES News