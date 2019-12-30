Traffic

CTA Blue Line trains bypassing Monroe station for hazmat response

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO -- Blue Line trains are not stopping at the Monroe station due to a hazmat response Monday during the morning rush hour.

Authorities received a call about 7:30 a.m. for white powder found at the station, 114 S. Dearborn St., according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The Chicago Fire Department said the powder was found on a stairwell landing, but further details were not immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.

Blue line trains are running but are bypassing the Monroe station, the CTA said in a service alert.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
