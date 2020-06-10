Traffic

CTA Green Line service suspended on South Side after person found dead on tracks

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on the CTA Green Line has been temporarily suspended between Garfield and Ashland/63rd after a person found on the tracks died Wednesday morning.

Trains are operating only between Harlem/Lake and 63rd Cottage Grove. It is not known how long the delay will last. Chicago police said they are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead at about 5:30 a.m. in the 6300-block of South May Street.



The CTA says to consider alternate transportation, including nearby bus routes, such as the #63 bus.

Meanwhile on the Blue Line, service has been temporarily suspended

