CTA Holiday Bus hits the road

CHICAGO (WLS) --The CTA's Holiday Bus is now on the road.
The bus is decked out with lights and decorations for the season.
It will run on 13- different routes across Chicago through December 23.
The holiday train began riding the CTA rails last week.
The CTA is rolling out its six-car Holiday Train The train includes Santa and his reindeer as well as a red interior floor and colorful LED signage displays.
"The Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Bus have become a beloved Chicago tradition that thousands look forward to each winter season," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "We are happy to be able to bring out our Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet to spread the holiday cheer to our valued customers of all ages."
You can track the CTA Holiday Train using CTA Train Tracker at transitchicago.com/traintracker and you can find the Holiday Bus at transitchicago.com/holidaybustracker.