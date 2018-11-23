TRAFFIC

CTA Holiday Train starts running Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the most anticipated parts of the holiday season in Chicago rolls out Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
One of the most anticipated parts of the holiday season in Chicago rolls out Friday.

The CTA is rolling out its six-car Holiday Train The train includes Santa and his reindeer as well as a red interior floor and colorful LED signage displays.

The Allstate CTA Holiday Train begins service on Friday and the Holiday Bus will begin service on Tuesday, November 27.

"The Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Bus have become a beloved Chicago tradition that thousands look forward to each winter season," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "We are happy to be able to bring out our Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet to spread the holiday cheer to our valued customers of all ages."

The Holiday Train will run on all eight CTA rail lines and the CTA Holiday Bus will run on 16 bus routes.

The CTA Holiday Bus also made an appearance at the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Saturday.

You can track the CTA Holiday Train using CTA Train Tracker at transitchicago.com/traintracker and you can find the Holiday Bus at transitchicago.com/holidaybustracker.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficCTAholidaychristmasChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
3 injured in Dan Ryan crash involving semi-trailer, leaking tanker
Woman, 46, fatally struck by train on BNSF line
Metra BNSF trains moving again after pedestrian killed in Cicero
Traffic nightmare on I-78, drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays
More Traffic
Top Stories
Black Friday shoppers hit Chicago area malls hoping to score deals
Pope Francis selects Cardinal Cupich to group organizing abuse summit
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
1,000 line up for Goose Island Bourbon County Stout at Lincoln Park Binny's
1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting
8 things you can do instead of shop on Black Friday
Mother, boyfriend arrested for Calif. toddler's death; family says there were signs of abuse
Maple Tree Inn reopening at temporary location in Blue Island Friday
Show More
Money laundering: Dutch police find cash in washing machine
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy Friday with rain late
Mother of patient treated by slain Mercy doctor grateful for son's health on Thanksgiving
FedEx driver fatally punches man yelling racial slurs
More News