CTA installs new HD cameras at Red Line stations

Fifty new security cameras have been installed at three stops along the CTA Red Line. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Fifty new surveillance cameras are now installed and operating along the CTA.

Those cameras will be monitored 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by Chicago police officers.

The new additional cameras are up along the Red Line stations at Clark and Division, Chicago and State, and Grand and State.

"This adds to the CPD network that continues to grow throughout the neighborhoods and communities of the city," said CPD's First Deputy Anthony Ricco.

These additional cameras are on top of one thousand new cameras, and the upgrade of 3,800 existing cameras throughout the transit system.

The new eyes around the CTA are helping some feel a lot safer already, like daily rider Takara Bell.

"A lot of stuff is happening on the Red Line, especially at night when I have to travel back by myself," Bell said.

According to the Chicago police, this new effort is working. Since 2011 over 1,200 criminals have been arrested and charged thanks to cameras.

This is all part of the "Safe and Secure" multi-million dollar project, when complete, will be one of the most comprehensive surveillance camera networks used by a transit agency.

"If you commit a criminal act on a CTA train, CTA station, CTA bus, you're gonna be on video and that video is going to be crystal clear," Riccio said.

When the upgrade is finished, there will be 1,000 new HD cameras throughout the CTA system and upgrading more than 3,800 older-model cameras across the system.
TRAFFIC
